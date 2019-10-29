WICHITA, Kan. -- Cool shooting and second-half turnovers plagued the RiverHawks in a 92-57 exhibition loss to Wichita State on Tuesday. Senior Kendrick Thompson led NSU with 13 points.
Wichita State controlled the ball with one turnover in the second half to pull away on 36-for-74 shooting (48.6%). NSU committed nine ball-handling miscues in the final 20 minutes and the Shockers scored 22 points off the turnovers.
Josh Ihek was NSU's second-leading scorer with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting. Daniel Dotson and Caleb Smith added eight apiece.
Northeastern State kept within two possessions of the Shockers through the first 13 minutes before Wichita State opened up a run of eight straight points to go up 37-23. The RiverHawks finished the first half shooting 13-for-39 on the floor and were 5-for-19 from the arc. Dotson and Thompson paced NSU with eight points each.
The Wichita State lead doubled six minutes in the second half, where they went on a 13-0 run and took a two dozen point lead on the RiverHawks. Northeastern State could not reclose the gap and finished the game using different lineups in preparation for the regular season.
The RiverHawks shot around 35% the entire evening and were 9-for-36 from the arc. Wichita State outrebounded the RiverHawks 45-33.
Wichita State's Grant Sherfield led all scorers with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting.
Northeastern State opens its regular season next Friday in Alva against Northwestern Oklahoma.