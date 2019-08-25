During the past few years, Will Smith and Kyle Farmer used their versatility as catchers and infielders with the Tulsa Drillers as a springboard to major league success.
Tulsa’s Connor Wong, regarded as one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top-30 prospects, is a candidate to follow a similar path.
Wong has been used as a catcher, third baseman and second baseman since being promoted to the Drillers from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on July 15.
On Sunday afternoon, Wong had his second consecutive three-hit game as he helped Tulsa defeat the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-2 in the Drillers’ regular-season home finale before 5,040 fans at ONEOK Field.
Wong is batting .471 with seven RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak that has raised his average to .315 in 34 games for Tulsa. He was at .218 after his first 15 games.
“He has the ability to hit .300 at any level,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Now you are seeing a string of consistent good ABs and hard contact. The ball jumps off his bat. He’s going to be a really good player.”
Even while Wong struggled as a hitter, Hennessey praised his work behind the plate.
“Catching is definitely a really easy way to get away from the at-bats, you’re basically playing two different games,” Wong said. “It’s really fun to work with the pitchers here.
“It’s fun to move around. I love to catch, play second and third base. I just want to be better everywhere.”
Wong, who has a combined 20 homers and 70 RBIs between Tulsa and Rancho this year, lined a double in the Drillers’ three-run outburst in the first inning. Drew Avans led off with a homer and Jeter Downs lined a single that glanced off pitcher Chad Donato (2-3). After Wong’s one-out hit, Cody Thomas delivered a sacrifice fly and Errol Robinson lined an RBI single.
Tulsa added an unearned run in the third and two runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Downs and Chris Parmelee for a 6-1 lead. Tulsa starter JoJo Gray (3-2) pitched five innings as he combined with three relievers on a six-hitter. Gray nearly had to exit in the first as he neared an inning pitch limit, but escaped the jam in time.
“Another quality start for him,” Hennessey said. “His fastball had good life, well located, and he was locating his slider. When he does that, he’s tough to hit. After the first, he basically cruised.”
And so did the Drillers after Wong capped a 6-5 Drillers comeback win Saturday night with a walk-off hit off the right-center wall against his former University of Houston teammate Nick Hernandez. It was the first time he batted against Hernandez in pro baseball.
“I faced him a couple times in college intersquad games and normally he had my number,” Wong said.
The Drillers (72-59 overall, 35-27 second half) rode the momentum from Saturday’s rally to capture the series finale with Corpus Christi (64-67, 31-31) as they increased their Texas League North Division lead to two games over Arkansas with eight left — all on the road. Tulsa is 16-8 in August.
“Now is the time to get hot,” Wong said, “and I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
