Connor Wong is producing one of the most impressive late-season hitting stretches in the Tulsa Drillers' 43-year history.
After being named the Texas League's hitter of the month for August, Wong has hit safely in all five postseason games entering the Texas League Championship Series opener Tuesday night against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
The first two in the best-of-5 series will be played in Amarillo before the finals shift Friday to Tulsa's ONEOK Field for Game 3 and the next two games, if needed.
Wong, 23, a Los Angeles Dodgers third-round draft choice in 2017, had three hits in six of his final eight regular-season games. During that stretch and the playoffs, he is batting .500 with five homers and 18 RBIs. He has an RBI in four of five playoff games. Wong batted .349 with nine homers and 31 RBIs in 40 regular-season games for Tulsa after being promoted on July 15 from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he had 15 homers and 51 RBIs, but batted only .245.
On Aug. 15, Wong struck out in all five at-bats against Springfield. The next night, he hit a two-run homer as a pinch-hitter at Northwest Arkansas. That began a stretch where he has hit safely in 19 of the past 20 games.
His hitting surge has included big hits against former University of Houston teammates. On Sunday, he had a two-out RBI single off Aaron Fletcher in a 5-1 victory over Arkansas in the decisive Game 5 of the North finals. On Aug. 24, he had a walk-off hit against former Houston pitcher Nick Hernandez.
"We talked about it being just like fall scrimmages (at Houston)," Wong said."He's (Fletcher) a different pitcher now but I still had a good idea what he was going to try to do to me. I put a good swing on a good pitch. We've got a lot of good players coming out of Houston, we're all competitors."
Wong was the catcher in three games of the series and was the third baseman in the other two.
"He continues to hit and do a good job at third and second base, and behind the plate he shuts down the running game," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
Wong also got hot late last season as he hit safely in all seven playoff games for Rancho Cucamonga, batting .370 in the postseason.
Seven current Drillers were in the starting lineup for Rancho's pennant clincher last year -- Wong, Omar Estevez, Cody Thomas, Carlos Rincon, Cristian Santana, Jared Walker and Donovan Casey. Current Drillers Logan Salow and Parker Curry pitched in that game. Now, they are trying to win a second consecutive pennant for themselves and the Drillers.
"It's a great feeling (being in the finals)," Wong said. "That's what we've been working for all season. We're a bunch of guys working for one thing right now.
"We're going to keep grinding this thing out. They (Sod Poodles) are a good team, but I like our guys."