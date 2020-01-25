Showing conservation leadership is not a matter of knowing everything and proving how much you have done, but knowing that you can learn and discovering what you can do to become better.
Naturalist Angelina Stancampiano of Sequoyah State Park said that’s one message she gained from her experience in the Oklahoma Conservation Leadership Academy, and she recommends anyone who is conservation-minded apply for the 2020-21 session.
Stancampiano said she assumed she was not qualified even though she was encouraged to apply by a more experienced peer.
“It’s one of those things where you think, ‘I’m not qualified to be a self-proclaimed conservation leader,’ ” she said.
She turned her application over to her father, Tony Stancampiano, an associate professor of biology at Oklahoma City University.
“He’s the professor, he has experience,” she said.
Then she thought again.
“After he did it I thought, ‘there’s no way I can just sit back and watch him do this,’” she said. “I thought, ‘I’ll apply and just make it clear I’m young and just starting my career ...’”
She said she later learned — as father and daughter both enjoyed the academy — that most of the applicants felt that same hesitation.
“I think it’s important to get the word out that it’s not just for people who are scientists or biologists as a profession,” she said. “The people who are outdoors as a hobby or passion, those are the people who really opened our eyes to a lot of things this year.”
The Nature Conservancy announced applications are open now for the year-long program, which meets one day a month to learn about science-based conservation efforts throughout the state. This will be the fifth year for the academy, first held in 2016.
The 2020-21 OCLA program begins on April 16 and the deadline to apply is March 27. Up to 40 people will be chosen through a competitive application process. The form and more information can be found at nature.org/ocla.
The Nature Conservancy describes the academy as one that “aims to inspire sustainable, nature-based solutions to conservation challenges that benefit people and nature” and noted that it looks for a diverse lineup of applicants.
Young professionals, retirees, biologists, computer techs, doctors, engineers, business owners — that diversity is what made the 2019-20 session a great experience, Stancampiano said.
The academy met the third Thursday of each month in a different location around the state. Some days were just a couple hours, others required a full day, “or you’re literally getting your feet wet seining in the Blue River,” she said.
“It’s really fun,” she said. “I would do it every year.”