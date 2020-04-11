The COVID-19 pandemic has brought financial hardships to millions of Americans, including those in the horse racing industry.
Tulsa bail bondsman Rusty Roberts is a commercial breeder of horses. He said there would normally be around 20 to 25 horse racing tracks open across the country during this time, but the pandemic has caused the majority of them to close. Roberts said there are about five tracks still open, and two of them are in Oklahoma. The impact on the industry is costing him thousands of dollars, he said.
Will Rogers Downs and Remington Park are still holding races, though with no spectators. Kelly Cathey, executive director of the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission, said that those two parks are still able to hold racing because horse racing and training are products of Oklahoma’s agriculture industry.
“The public is not allowed to attend or wager on races being conducted at Remington Park or Will Rogers Downs, Cathey wrote in an email to the Tulsa World. “Only essential Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission-licensed individuals are present when races are being ran. These requirements also apply to the barn area where horses are trained and or stabled.”
The issue that horse breeders are running into is the fact that Oklahoma does not have account wagering. Account wagering is an online account that horse gamblers can create to deposit money and make their wagers online.
“Kentucky, California — all the major markets — have account wagering,” Roberts said. “Oklahoma does not. So Oklahoma is missing out on millions and millions of dollars in revenue.
“Not only that, during this pandemic off-track betting has been closed. All the simulcast facilities have been closed and we’ve been barred from the race track. It’s almost kind of adding insult to injury. You ask an owner to pay the training bills, but you can’t watch your horse run and you can’t bet on it. But somebody sitting in their living room in California can bet on your horse at Will Rogers Downs and watch it.”
Roberts has had to dig into his savings because he is forced to take care of horses that he would have already sold by this time. He sells most of his horses at public auctions, which have been canceled. Now, he is spending large amounts of cash to continue caring for the horses.
“Cash flow is a big thing because horses, you can’t stop taking care of,” Roberts said. “They’re going to eat seven days a week. We’ve still got a veterinarian. We still have to buy hay. We have to pay our help, our labor and horse transportation companies. We have to pay our stud fees and breed our mares back or we don’t have a crop for next year.”
It’s foaling season, which means mares are having their babies. Horse breeders have to pay stud fees when those babies are born and Roberts has $1,000 in stud fees due in Kentucky. He has eight to 10 mares that are being bred and has no market to sell them.
Roberts projects it will take him about five years to fully recover from the COVID-19 effects. He and his family are now doing twice the work because they were forced to cut back on their labor costs. Roberts won’t be able to take full advantage of the foaling season, either. He usually ends up with about 15 to 20 mares each year but may only have 10 this year.
“That may be all we can afford to breed this year,” Roberts said. “What will happen then (is) in two years we will have a significant decline in income because next year those foals will be born and we would sell them the following years. So two years from now we’re still going to be feeling the effects of this pandemic.”
Roberts is just trying to maintain what he has until he can start generating cash flow again. He has not been able to look ahead and invest in the future as he normally does.
“I’m just trying to take care of what I have right now and hope that the market opens back up either this fall or next spring,” Roberts said. “So we can get horses to public auction and we can get racing and get cash flow started again.”