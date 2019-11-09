The Oklahoma State men's doubles pair of No. 18 Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won in the semifinals on Friday at the ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.
Kellovsky and Vocel defeated Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad from Miami on Friday, 6-0, 6-2.
In the finals, the Cowboys will face Ohio State's John McNally and Robert Cash. The finals will not begin before 3 p.m. Sunday.
On Saturday, the University of Tulsa's Kody Pearson saw his run end against Raphael Lambling from South Carolina in the consolation semifinals 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.