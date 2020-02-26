Student-athletes from Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma have been given the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, it was announced Wednesday.
With 12 recipients, OSU has the second-most honorees of the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor this year. OU had eight.
OSU’s honorees are Joshua Anadu, men’s track and field; Katelyn Blumenthal, women’s tennis; Jake Dyer, men’s track and field; Michelle Forsland, women’s golf; Olivia Gray, women’s basketball; Anna Gunter, women’s track and field; Dusty Hone, wrestling; Camy Huddleston, soccer; Hannah Janson, equestrian; Elliett Kulkin, women’s track and field; Ferdi Müller, men’s golf; and Katherine Ruck, women’s track and field.
The Sooners' honorees are Bryan Mead; football; Kaitlin Milligan, women's golf; Nicole Molina, rowing; Amy Pasque, rowing; Leah Pearman, rowing; Sarah Sanders, volleyball; Read Streller, men's basketball; and junior Myles Wheeler, track and field.
Students must have lettered at least once while residing at their school for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative GPA of 3.80.
The award is in memory of Lage, who served as OSU's faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007.
The Sooners named to the prestigious listing include redshirt junior Bryan Mead (football; health and exercise science), junior Kaitlin Milligan (women's golf; psychology), junior Nicole Molina (rowing; economics), senior Amy Pasque (rowing; pre-physicians associate), senior Leah Pearman (rowing; Arabic), junior Sarah Sanders (volleyball; biomedical engineering), redshirt sophomore Read Streller (men's basketball; chemical biosciences) and junior Myles Wheeler (track and field; biology).