For the third year in a row, Oklahoma State will send nine wrestlers to the NCAA tournament, with three among the top five in their weight classes. The University of Oklahoma will send six.
OSU senior Nick Piccininni received the No. 3 seed, Travis Wittlake is the No. 4 seed and Boo Lewallen is the 5 seed.
Also for OSU, Anthony Montalvo, (9), Wyatt Sheets (11), Joe Smith (12), Dusty Hone (14) and Dakota Geer (14) all landed inside the top 15 in their brackets. Reece Witcraft was named the No. 22 seed.
The Sooners are led by Dom Demas, the No. 5 seed. Anthony Mantanona (9) Justin Thomas (17), Jake Woodley (18) and Christian Moody (31) also qualified.