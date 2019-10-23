The ITA Central Regional Championships featured all-Cowgirl finals on Wednesday in Stillwater. Lisa Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto were the doubles champions of the tournament and No. 43 Rioux was the singles champion.
Rioux and Miyamoto went up against teammates Dariya Detkovskaya and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat in the final match. Rioux and Miyamoto won 6-0, 4-6 with a 10-point tiebreak, 13-11.
The singles final was a battle between Rioux and Detkovskaya. Rioux won 6-2, 6-3 to gives OSU its 10th regional individual title since 2014.