Crappie on the banks is what anglers hope for in the spring, and reports from Grand Lake and Keystone lake this week indicate the bulk of the annual move is underway or nearly underway.
Cool weather, clouds and rain slowed activity in recent days, but with high temperatures in the upper 70s and climbing toward 80 in the week to come, spawning activity should be well underway in northeast lakes, as it has been already in more southern reservoirs and smaller water bodies. Water temperatures from 60 to 72 degrees are said to be best for the spawn.
Anglers will target near-shore hot spots, from 12 to 36 inches deep with a slip-cork and minnows or a combination slip-cork and small crappie jig of matching weight.
Areas off rip-rap, near docks or bridges, in the backs of coves and on shallow transition areas where a rocky bank yields to a sandy bottom are places to look.
Even if anglers are a little off the exact date to hit crappie on the banks, crappie always are staging — pre-spawn and post — typically in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep just off those spawning areas. Target these spots with minnows or small curly-tailed jigs.