Defender Matt Sheldon has been re-signed by FC Tulsa, the USL Championship club announced Tuesday.
Primarily playing at right back, Sheldon made 20 appearances for FC Tulsa this season, scoring his first USL Championship goal of his career on Oct. 6 against Sacramento Republic FC. He also had an assist in the season-opening draw against Portland Timbers 2.
Sheldon, 27, played in every game he was available for selection, though he missed 14 matches from March 17-June 16 with an abdominal injury.
“Matt is coming off a very successful season,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “He is a player that is very goal-oriented and takes a professional approach to all parts of his game. Matt was able to find his rhythm during the season, and I have no doubt that he will be setting more ambitious goals for the 2020 season. I look forward to his progression this season, and I expect Matt to put up good numbers in terms of crosses and assists as he is highly capable.”
The 2020 season will be Sheldon’s fourth in the league and second in Tulsa. In 2016, Sheldon made his USL Championship debut with Orange County Blues, now Orange County SC. The following year, Sheldon moved to the league’s Eastern Conference to play with Saint Louis FC. Sheldon also spent two professional seasons abroad, playing in 2016 for SG Kinzenbach in Germany and in 2018 for Waterside Karori AFC in New Zealand.
“I’m ecstatic to return to Tulsa and build off last year,” Sheldon said. “The new rebranding of the club looks incredible, and I’m incredibly excited to be a part of the team during this exciting time.”