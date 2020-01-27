CLAREMORE -- Rick Monday belted one of the most notable postseason homers in major league history, but he is more widely known for a moment at Dodger Stadium that had nothing to do with winning or losing a game.
Monday, currently a Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, was the featured speaker at the 15th annual Field of Dreams Baseball Banquet held on Monday night at the Claremore Conference Center.
Before the banquet, former Tulsa Drillers standout Phil Klimas, father of Rogers State baseball coach Chris Klimas, asked Monday to autograph a photo from April 25, 1976 -- just over two months before the U.S. bicentennial. That photo showed Monday, who was then a Chicago Cubs outfielder, saving the U.S. flag from being burned in center field by two protesters during the game against the Dodgers.
While Monday was signing the iconic photo, he disclosed how for eight years after the flag-saving feat, he wasn't aware that there was any video of that memorable moment.
"It's amazing what you learn," Monday said. "In 1984, my last year to play, I had a meeting at Universal Studios about doing the Dodger cable games. I was anchoring the sports and I came out of a meeting and one of the movie studio heads said there was a 16-millimeter video of it. A messenger came over with it to my home that night. Until then, I didn't even know it existed, nobody knew except for the person that shot it and his wife. I only had known of the (Pulitzer Prize nominated) photo that James Roark took and the audio of Vinnie (Scully)."
Monday was traded to the Dodgers the next year and helped them win three pennants. In 1981, his two-out homer in the ninth inning off former University of Tulsa pitcher Steve Rogers at Montreal's Olympic Stadium gave the Dodgers a 2-1 victory over the Expos in the National League Championship Series' decisive Game 5. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series. That was Monday's only homer in 95 postseason at-bats.
"That series was one of the best series that I've seen and certainly participated in," Monday said. "It was certainly better than the World Series. And it came down to the final game.
"I thought Ron Cey hit a home run to lead off the inning but Tim Raines caught the ball maybe 20 feet in front of the warning track. I thought nothing was going to go out because it was cold. Steve had shut us out three days before -- the perfect guy to come in (for the ninth) because he throws the sinker.
"The count was 3-1 and I got a fastball up and over the plate, something he normally doesn't do, the only one I ever saw from him up and out over the plate. I didn't see the ball to begin with, but I knew it was hit well. I saw Andre Dawson, in center, go to right-center, and I thought darn it that it was going to be a long out, and I saw him continue to run and I thought it might go off the high wall. And just saw a glimpse of the ball as it disappeared behind the fence."
The left-handed hitting Monday, the first player ever taken in a major league draft by the Kansas City Athletics in 1965, was selected for two All-Star Games and played 19 seasons in the majors -- his last eight with the Dodgers. He has been a Dodgers broadcaster since 1993.
Monday liked what he saw from a pair of 2019 Drillers -- infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May -- who ended last year in the majors with the Dodgers. The Drillers are the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate.
"What impressed me is how he (the left-handed hitting Lux) stayed in there against left-handed pitching," Monday said. "He did not appear to be intimidated when he came up. He looked comfortable in his surroundings.
"May has nasty stuff. He's got that little extra."
The Dodgers' farm system, widely regarded in recent years as one of the best, reminds Monday of "the period of time when I was playing for the Dodgers when they had the five consecutive National League rookies of the year."
Monday didn't want to express any opinions on the sign-stealing scandal involving teams the Dodgers lost to in the World Series -- the Houston Astros in 2017 and Boston Red Sox in 2018 until all of Major League Baseball's investigations have been completed.
"My thoughts are my thoughts only and here's the reason," Monday said. "Going back to the 1981 strike there were comments made about the strike by players who were not involved in the negotiations and that really hampered the negotiations. And if I've learned anything at all over time whether it be in baseball or other things, if you're not involved directly in the investigation or negotiations, you don't really know the facts in order to make or express more than an educated guess. I know some of the people involved and if they are I would be disappointed. The commissioner (Rob Manfred) knows a heck of a lot more than I do."
The Field of Dreams banquet benefits the Claremore High, Claremore summer and Rogers State baseball programs. Chris Klimas said the time Monday spent with his RSU players was "an awesome experience."
Monday turned down several pro contracts when he graduated high school, including one from then-Dodgers scout Tom Lasorda (who later was Monday's manager) in order to attend Arizona State, which he helped win the College World Series in 1965.
"Fortunately I made the greatest decision of my life going to Arizona State and playing for Bobby Winkles," Monday said. "Besides wanting good teams, he wanted people to leave his program and be good citizens in their community. And to me these type of events are important -- because somebody had these to make sure we had bats and balls at the Little League field I played at, and the bases were there and there was a field to play on. For us who have been privileged to live our dream and live it, we need to make sure other people can live their dreams."