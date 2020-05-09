When Don Shula died last week at the age of 90, Les Miller was flooded with memories of his time with Shula and three great Miami Dolphins teams.
A longtime Tulsa resident, the 84-year-old Miller was a first-year NFL scout and a member of Shula’s staff in 1972. That season, the Dolphins followed a 14-0 regular season with a Super Bowl VII conquest of the Washington Redskins. That Miami team remains the only unbeaten Super Bowl champion.
“We were 17-0 in my first NFL season. I thought, ‘Well, this is easy. Nothing to it,’ ” recalls Miller. “Coach Shula was very demanding, but in a very positive way. In 1972, everything we did was (centered) on what coach Shula called ‘the winning edge.’
“The players and staff bought into it. They knew that when he asked you to do something, it was for a purpose. Of course, the record speaks for itself.”
During Miller’s three years with the Dolphins, there were two Super Bowl titles and an overall record of 43-6.
A native of Afton and a 1954 graduate of Miami (Oklahoma) High School, Miller scored a football scholarship from Oklahoma State (then known as Oklahoma A&M), but left Stillwater after one year and signed a contract to play baseball in the New York Yankees’ farm system.
After a brief run in pro baseball, Miller resumed his college football career at Pittsburg State in Kansas. In high school football, he coached at Afton, in Tulsa at McLain and Memorial (as the head man in 1963), and in Joplin, Missouri.
At BYU in 1964-71, he worked on the staff of Cougars head man Tommy Hudspeth, who had been an outstanding University of Tulsa defensive back during the 1950s.
When BYU made a coaching change after the 1971 season, legendary NFL personnel man Bobby Beathard offered Miller a scouting position with the Dolphins.
Miller wasn’t immediately interested in scouting, “but after talking with several friends who were scouts, I decided to try it. It wound up being a great break for me.”
After getting his NFL start in Miami, Miller for 13 years was the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of player personnel. Ultimately, he worked also for the San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns, and also was involved in NFL Europe. After his retirement in 2002, he remained involved in scouting for the Rams. Today, he remains involved in the coordination and execution of the NFL combine each year.
Miller’s son Marty has been a Jacksonville Jaguars scout since 2002. Another son, Matt Miller, was a Kansas State quarterback who worked on Bill Snyder’s staff for several years. Matt Miller led the 1995 Wildcats to a 10-2 record.
Because it commemorated a perfect season, Don Shula wore his Super Bowl VII ring on a regular basis. So does Les Miller.
Each year, members of the 1972 Miami squad celebrate with champagne when there no longer is an undefeated team during that particular NFL season. Miller doesn’t celebrate with booze. Instead, on the day each year after the Dolphins’ one-and-only distinction is preserved, he wears a Dolphins shirt.