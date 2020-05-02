A veteran nongame wildlife biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation received a rare honor with the naming of a newly recognized dragonfly subspecies in his honor.
Mark Howery has been a part of the wildlife department’s conservation efforts for the past 28 years, focusing on rare, declining and endangered species along with common species that are not hunted or fished, according to a department news release.
Oklahoma Biological Survey staff named “the Howery’s clubtail” in his honor. The isolated population of the Ozark clubtail was discovered in 2011 by Victor Fazio III along Salt Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River, in western Osage County. Oklahoma Biological Survey’s conservation biologists Michael Patten and Brenda Smith later learned more about the species.
Quoted in the release, Smith said, “We’re pleased to name this new subspecies in honor of Mark Howery, for his decades of dedication and important contributions to conservation of nongame wildlife in the state of Oklahoma.”
Smith said their work on the dragonfly started with a survey funded by the State Wildlife Grants Program and related that Howery’s support was important.
The 2013 grant helped the biologists conduct a three-year survey to determine the status, distribution and ecology of three springtime-emerging dragonflies considered to be of greatest conservation need, including the Ozark clubtail. The completed survey effectively doubled the number of known records of the target species, adding dozens of localities of occurrence. Patten and Smith also documented other dragonfly species found at their 281 survey sites and made recommendations for dragonfly conservation.
The survey was funded in part by the wildlife department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s State Wildlife Grant and by the Oklahoma Biological Survey, University of Oklahoma.
More about Oklahoma’s 176 species of dragonflies and damselflies will be found in Smith and Patten’s book “Dragonflies at a Biogeographical Crossroads: the Odonata of Oklahoma and Complexities Beyond its Borders,” planned for release in mid-June.
Dragonflies and damselflies are also featured in the current issue of the wildlife department’s magazine, Outdoor Oklahoma. A photo essay by Bryan Reynolds shares details of Odonate life and gives a peek into the state’s dragonfly and damselfly diversity.