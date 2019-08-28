Gavin Lux and Dustin May are the Tulsa Drillers' two representatives on the Texas League's Postseason All-Star team that was announced Wednesday.
Both Lux and May were promoted from Tulsa in late June. Lux is now with Triple-A Oklahoma City and May is in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lux, a shortstop, was among the league leaders in several batting categories when he was promoted. He batted .313 with 13 homers, 81 hits, 135 total bases, a .375 on-base percentage, .521 slugging and .896 OPS.
May was 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA in 15 starts for Tulsa. He set a ONEOK Field record with 14 strikeouts in his last appearance. May was among the TL's top five pitchers in strikeouts (86) and lowest batting average allowed (.237).
Springfield outfielder Dylan Carlson was the player of the year and Arkansas' Darren McCaughan was the pitcher of the year. Both were promoted recently to the Triple-A level.
Arkansas led with six selections, including four of the eight pitchers. Amarillo was next with four. Tulsa was the only other team with multiple selections. Corpus Christi, Frisco, Springfield and Midland had one each and Northwest Arkansas was shut out.
Corpus Christi's selection was third baseman Abraham Toro, who played at Seminole State. One of Arkansas' pitching selections was Justus Sheffield, brother of Drillers reliever Jordan Sheffield. Both Toro and Justus Sheffield moved up to the majors in the past week.
TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR TEAM
Catcher: Luis Torrens, Amarillo; First base: Evan White, Arkansas; Second base: Ivan Castillo, Amarillo; Shortstop: Gavin Lux, Tulsa; Third base: Abraham Toro, Corpus Christi; Outfield: Dylan Carlson, Springfield; Edward Olivares, Amarillo; Jake Fraley, Arkansas.
Pitchers: Dustin May, Tulsa; Lake Bachar, Amarillo; Emmanuel Clase, Frisco; Brian Howard, Midland; Darren McCaughan, Justin Dunn, Justus Sheffield and Art Warren, Arkansas.