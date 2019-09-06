Game 3: Cody Thomas drove in three runs and pitchers Markus Solbach, Michael Boyle and Shea Spitzbarth shackled the Arkansas offense Friday night as the Tulsa Drillers gained the upper hand in the Texas League North Division finals with a 6-1 victory at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa leads the best-of-5 series 2-1.
Thomas, who went 2-for-4, hit an RBI single in the second inning to put the Drillers up 1-0. Tulsa has led 1-0 in all three games. ... Thomas added a two-run double in the three-run fifth to boost the lead to 4-1. ... Omar Estevez, Connor Wong and Donovan Casey each had one RBI. ... Solbach (1-0) allowed one run on six hits, struck out four and walked one in 5⅓ innings. Boyle allowed only a hit in 1⅔ innings and Spitzbarth finished with two hitless innings and three strikeouts.
Going to the AFL: Three Drillers will join Glendale in the Arizona Fall League when the TL playoffs end — infielder Omar Estevez, reliever Marshall Kasowski (who is on the injured list) and pitching coach Dave Borkowski. Also going to Glendale is former Drillers pitcher Mitchell White, who ended the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Playoff veterans: Four members of the defending champion Drillers’ active roster were with the team in the playoffs last year — infielder Errol Robinson, and relievers Boyle, Spitzbarth and Nolan Long. Robinson and Spitzbarth were also with the Drillers in the 2017 playoffs.
Saturday
Game 4: 7:05 p.m. vs. Arkansas at ONEOK Field
Radio: KAKC-1300
Probable pitchers: Arkansas, RHP Ljay Newsome (3-4, 2.77 ERA at Arkansas; 6-6, 3.75 at Single-A Modesto); Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (4-5, 3.67)
On deck: 1:05 p.m. Sunday vs. Arkansas — if needed (Free admission for kids — 14-and-under)