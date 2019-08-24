Sunday
Up next: 1:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Corpus Christi, RHP Chad Donato (2-2, 3.43 ERA); Tulsa, RHP JoJo Gray (2-2, 2.14)
Season series: Drillers lead 7-3.
Promotions: Fan Appreciation Day/regular-season home finale — The first 500 fans to enter through the Oil Derrick or Arvest gates will receive a voucher to for a promo item that they may have missed. There will be an assortment of bobbleheads, Mickey Mantle rings, T-shirts, 2018 Texas League Championship replica rings, caps, posters and more. Fans can purchase two tickets online at TulsaDrillers.com for only $10, with the promo code FANAPPRECIATION. Fans of all ages are invited to run the bases after the game. Kids Eat Free — All kids, 12 and under, will receive a coupon that is redeemable for a free hot dog, a milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream sandwich. Mega Money — Fans will have a chance to win as much as $10,000 based on game events. Bark In the Park — Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs, with proper vaccination records through the Arvest and Oil Derrick entrances, to enjoy the game from the Busch Terrace or grass berm.
Driller bits
Extra-inning win: Connor Wong’s 10th-inning RBI single off the right-center field wall gave the Drillers a 6-5 comeback victory over the Hooks before a crowd of 7,593 Saturday night at ONEOK Field.
The Drillers (71-59 overall, 34-27 second half) moved into sole possession of the Texas League North Division lead by one game over Arkansas with nine games remaining.
Tulsa rallied from a 5-1 deficit. The Drillers began their comeback with two runs in the sixth and tied it at 5 on Jeter Downs’ two-run, two-out single in the seventh off former Tulsa reliever Andre Scrubb.
Nolan Long (5-1) struck out all three batters in the 10th to pick up the win, while Nick Hernandez (2-3) took the loss for the Hooks (64-66, 31-30).
The Drillers won despite striking out a season-high 17 times.
Chris Parmelee opened the scoring for Tulsa with a 410-foot home run in the first inning.
Web gems: Drillers left fielder Donovan Casey’s leaping catch over the wall robbed Jake Meyers of a three-run homer in the fourth inning. ... Tulsa second baseman Omar Estevez made a diving backhand stab of a sharp grounder and threw out Jonathan Arauz with two outs in the ninth.
Attendance comparison (67 dates): 2019: 369,451; 2018: 350,396.