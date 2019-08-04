Monday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: Springfield, LHP Evan Krucyznski (2-6, 5.79 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Edwin Uceta (3-2, 3.53)
Season series: Drillers lead 13-8
Promotions: Mega Money — Fans can win up to $10,000 based on game events.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Strong pitching: In a matchup of top pitching prospects, Jo Jo Gray outdueled Brady Singer as the Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 Sunday night at ONEOK Field.
“We knew going in that runs would be at a premium,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “I’ve been familiar with Singer since he was a junior in high school. He was at our (Dodgers) pre-draft workout when he was a senior in high school before going on to the University of Florida. I have a lot of respect for him and his stuff. He competes and is a good makeup guy.
“I can’t say enough about Jo Jo Gray. I didn’t think it was his best night, but he had another quality start, a great outing. When he gets behind in the count, he makes pitches. His stuff is really good.”
Each pitcher allowed only three hits. The Drillers’ three came in the second, including opposite-field home runs by Cristian Santana and Errol Robinson into the Tulsa bullpen in right-field. Robinson’s drove in Connor Wong, who reached on an infield hit. Santana’s 10th homer of the season was his first since July 9, snapping a 20-game drought. Singer, the 18th overall selection in the 2018 draft, then retired 10 of the next 12 to finish his five-inning start, but Tulsa (59-52 overall, 22-20 second half) already had enough runs.
The Naturals (45-64, 14-27) scored in the third as Nate Esposito led off with a double and scored on Dairon Blanco’s double off the left-center wall. Gray, however, retired 10 of the next 11 batters to end his six-inning stint. Luis Vasquez and Nolan Long combined to set down nine of the final 11 batters to close out the Drillers’ victory.
Quick games: The average game time in the four-game series, won by Tulsa 3-1, was 2:26 — a half-hour shorter than the season average at ONEOK Field. The Drillers allowed a combined two runs in their three wins. Tulsa finished 8-4 at home against NWA.
Santana honored: Santana was honored as the Drillers player of the month for July. Santana batted .351 with two homers and 16 RBIs.
Roster move: Drillers pitcher Logan Bawcom was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Attendance comparison (55 dates): 2019: 315,042; 2018: 291,514.