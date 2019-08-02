Saturday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Jackson Kowar (1-4, 3.63 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Justin De Fratus (6-7, 4.77)
Season series: Drillers lead 10-7.
Promotions: Drillers Lunch Bag giveaway — The first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and under, will receive a Drillers lunch bag. Mascot Mania — Visiting mascots that will entertain during the game include Pistol Pete from Oklahoma State, Boomer and Sooner from the University of Oklahoma, Brix from the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Burnie from the Miami Heat and KC Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Sunday vs. NW Arkansas (Softbee Ball giveaway, Kids Eat Free)
Driller bits
Winning home debut: Markus Solbach, in his ONEOK Field debut and first Drillers start, allowed only four hits in seven shutout innings to lead Tulsa past Northwest Arkansas 3-1 Friday night. Drillers pitchers have not issued a walk in the first two games of the series and have allowed only one run.
“Just a masterful performance,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “His fastball and changeup were plus and he mixed in a few curveballs to keep them off-balance all night.”
Solbach outdueled Ofreidy Gomez (7-8), who pitched the Naturals’ first complete game of the season. Omar Estevez’s two-run home run opened the scoring in the first inning. Tulsa (58-51 overall, 21-19 second half) added a run in the third as Cristian Santana’s two-out double drove in Zach McKinstry, who singled. NWA (44-63, 13-26) scored on a two-out wild pitch in the ninth.
Gyorko starts rehab: Major league veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko is expected to make his Drillers debut Saturday as he starts a rehab assignment. Gyorko hit 63 homers in 3 ½ seasons with St. Louis before being sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday just before the trade deadline. In another roster move, pitcher JD Martin was activated off the Drillers injured list and moved to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Veteran outfielder/first baseman Chris Parmelee will be activated Saturday.
Coolbaugh remembered: Before Friday’s game, there was a moment of silence for former Drillers coach Mike Coolbaugh, who died after being struck by a foul ball in a game on July 22, 2007. There also was a video presentation for Diamond Dreams, a nonprofit organization that honors Coolbaugh’s memory by promoting baseball safety and supporting members of the baseball community in need. Similar ceremonies are being held this week in each Texas League ballpark.
Attendance comparison (53 dates): 2019: 303,017; 2018: 280,669.