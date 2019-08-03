Sunday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Probable pitchers: NW Arkansas, RHP Brady Singer (3-2, 4.17 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Jo Jo Gray (1-2, 1.56)
Season series: Drillers lead 10-8.
Promotions: Softee Ball giveaway/Kids Eat Free — The first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a Drillers Softee Ball. Also, all kids, 12 and under, will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon that will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a milk, a fruit cup and an ice cream sandwich.
On deck: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Springfield (Mega Money)
Driller bits
Naturals roll: Northwest Arkansas’ Jackson Kowar, a highly regarded Kansas City Royals prospect, held Tulsa to four hits over eight innings en route to an 8-0 victory Saturday night before 7,926 fans — the Drillers’ 10th sellout this season at ONEOK Field.
Both of Kowar’s wins have come at ONEOK Field. He allowed only one Drillers baserunner past first base.
Drillers right-hander Justin De Fratus (6-8) breezed through most of his six-inning stint, except for giving up five runs in the fifth. Anderson Miller opened the scoring with a three-run home run that followed two softly hit doubles. Kevin Merrell added a two-run single.
Drillers lefty Michael Boyle, in his first start since 2017, got his first shot at being an opener and pitched a scoreless first inning. Tulsa (58-52 overall, 21-20 second half) didn’t allow a walk in the first 26⅓ innings of this series until Logan Salow issued one to the first batter he faced in the ninth. The Naturals (45-63, 14-26) scored three in the ninth — all charged to Yordy Cabrera. Khalil Lee had a two-run single and Dairon Blanco had an RBI single.
Major league veteran Jedd Gyorko began his rehab stint with the Drillers and went 1-for-2 with line drives in both at-bats.
Roster moves: Drillers infielder Zach McKinstry and pitcher Rob Zastryzny moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City and pitcher Luis Vasquez returned to Tulsa. McKinstry batted .279 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs. Zastryzny was 1-2 with a 0.96 ERA in three starts. Vasquez has a combined 5.23 ERA in 17 games for Tulsa and OKC.
Quick games: The Thursday and Friday games that took 2:04 and 2:05 were the quickest for nine innings this season at ONEOK Field. Starting pitchers Parker Curry and Markus Solbach combined for 15 shutout innings. “They were great to watch,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “They were a lot like Greg Maddux — not really overpowering anybody, but they know how to get guys out.”
Attendance comparison (54 dates): 2019: 310,943; 2018: 288,018.