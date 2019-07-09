More and more major league teams are employing the new strategy of using “openers.”
Openers are relievers who start the game, usually working just an inning, perhaps two, before giving way to a “starting” pitcher, who will work most of the game.
On Tuesday night, the Tulsa Drillers used the “opener” strategy for the first time and it won’t be the last.
“That came from on top,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said, referring to the parent Los Angeles Dodgers. “We’re just getting guys acclimated because that’s kind of the trend. We have guys who are probably going to pitch in the big leagues and they’re going to have to do that.”
Tulsa’s Andre Scrubb, in only his second start in 105 pro appearances, gave up two runs during a 30-pitch first inning. Parker Curry, the scheduled starter, followed and at one point retired 18 consecutive hitters — and it would have been 19 if not for an error.
Curry (1-4) was the most effective of the four Drillers pitchers, but he was charged with the loss as the Springfield Cardinals defeated Tulsa 7-2 before a crowd of 4,995 at ONEOK Field.
The outing for Curry followed another hard-luck loss last Thursday when he retired 15 in a row.
“Another quality ‘start,’ — he gave us a chance to win the ballgame,” Hennessey said. “He had three pitches working. He did a fabulous job. He was in complete control and kept them off-balance all night.”
Curry’s streak was ended by Dylan Carlson’s leadoff double in the eighth. Carlson had a three-hit game as he returned to action for the first time after playing in the Futures Game on Sunday.
After Curry made a good play to throw out Chase Pinder on a sacrifice bunt that advanced Carlson to third, left-hander Logan Salow relieved Curry. Salow, who warmed up in the first inning when it appeared Scrubb might reach his pitch limit before getting three outs, hit Jose Godoy with a pitch before giving up Yaniel Gonzalez’s go-ahead single.
Springfield (38-51 overall, 8-11 second half) broke the game open with four runs (three unearned) in the ninth off Ryan Moseley.
Michael Perri led off with a single and Carlson followed with a one-out base hit. The Cardinals then loaded the bases as second baseman Omar Estevez dropped a throw that would have been a forceout. It was the third misplay of the night by the Drillers’ usually slick-fielding combo up the middle after shortstop Zach McKinstry committed two errors in the first two innings.
Godoy then chopped a two-run double down the right-field line. Gonzalez’s groundout drove in Pinder and Justin Toerner added an RBI single.
Carlson led off the game with a single against Scrubb. With one out, Godoy hit a grounder that McKinstry threw errantly trying for a forceout at second, advancing runners to second and third. Gonzalez followed with a RbI single and Toerner’s grounder drove in another run.
Tulsa (47-41, 10-9) scored in the second on Carlos Rincon’s two-out double that plated Chris Parmelee, who walked. In the seventh, Cristian Santana belted a 360-foot, opposite-field homer that tied the game briefly at 2.
“He’s getting better every day,” Hennessey said about Santana, who is batting .436 during a nine-game hitting streak.
But Tulsa could only manage two runs and four hits off Springfield starter Alex FaGalde (2-1), who went seven innings for the win.