AMARILLO, Texas — Jeter Downs became the first Tulsa Drillers player to hit three home runs in a postseason game during an 18-9 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship Series on Wednesday night.
With the wind blowing out at nearly 20 mph at cozy Hodgetown stadium, Donovan Casey added two homers and the Drillers set an all-time Tulsa pro baseball record for any game with nine homers. Two weeks ago, the Drillers tied the Tulsa record with seven homers at Hodgetown.
Defending champion Tulsa evened the best-of-5 series at one win apiece. The rest of the TLCS shifts to Tulsa’s ONEOK Field with Game 3 on Friday night.
Downs, Casey and Connor Wong had four hits each for the Drillers. Casey had four RBIs. Tulsa’s previous scoring high this season came in a 15-5 win over Springfield on Aug. 13.
The Drillers prevailed despite Amarillo scoring eight runs in the first inning — seven off Leo Crawford. Taylor Trammell had a leadoff triple and three-run homer in that outburst for Amarillo. That gave the Sod Poodles a total of 15 runs over two consecutive innings as they scored seven in the eighth Tuesday.
Tulsa, however, responded with six runs in the second off rehabbing San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix after there were two outs to take a 9-8 lead.
Wong had a two-run double that was followed by Chris Parmelee’s two-run homer. Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Cody Thomas also homered to tie the game at 8. Casey then singled and advanced to second on an error by the center fielder Trammell. Former OU pitcher Blake Rogers relieved Nix and walked Cristian Santana. Omar Estevez’s double drove in Casey for a 9-8 lead.
Tulsa kept rolling with Casey’s three-run homer in the third.
Downs homered in the fifth and Carlos Rincon homered in the sixth as Tulsa’s lead increased to 14-9. Tulsa added two runs each in the eighth and ninth innings. Estevez belted a two-run homer in the eighth. Downs led off the ninth with a homer. Wong followed with a double and scored on Thomas’ one-out single.
The Drillers bullpen combined on a three-hitter over the final 8⅓ innings. Luis Vasquez, who had two saves in the North finals, settled things down as he relieved Crawford and gave up one run in 2 ⅓ innings. Michael Boyle was credited with the win as he followed Vasquez with a three-inning stint. Shea Spitzbarth and Nolan Long combined for three innings to close out the victory.