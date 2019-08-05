With the Texas League’s regular season ending on Labor Day, there is a sense of urgency for the Tulsa Drillers.
“From here on out it’s going to feel like a playoff atmosphere,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said.
Monday night was the first of seven games in 11 days at ONEOK Field between the Drillers and Springfield Cardinals, who are battling for the North Division’s second and final playoff spot after the Arkansas Travelers won the first half.
The Drillers are off to a good start in this pivotal stretch after two-run homers by Jedd Gyorko and Angelo Mora sparked a 6-2 victory over Springfield. Five Tulsa pitchers combined on a three-hitter.
“Great job by our pitching staff, we knew we were going to have to use four or five guys.” Hennessey said. “It was a great team win.”
Tulsa (60-52 overall, 23-20 second half) trails Arkansas by one-half game in the second half while Springfield (51-62, 21-22) is 2½ out of the lead, pending the result of Arkansas’ late game against Northwest Arkansas.
In order to gain a playoff berth, the defending champion Drillers need to win the second half or finish with a better overall record than Springfield and Northwest Arkansas if the Travelers sweep the halves. The Drillers lead Springfield by 9½ games and NWA by 13 in the overall standings with 27 games remaining.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Hennessey said.
Tulsa led 4-0 on only two hits, both home runs, after three innings.
Gyorko, a major league veteran, gave Tulsa a 2-0 lead with a 405-foot homer over the center-field wall in the first inning, on the first pitch following Omar Estevez’s leadoff walk.
“Omar leading off, that was one of the best at-bats of the night, and then Gyorko hits a two-run homer, that got us going,” Hennessey said.
In the third, Gyorko drew a walk and scored on Mora’s 425-foot homer over the batter’s eye.
Springfield cut its deficit to 4-2 on Rayder Ascanio’s two-out, two-run single in the fifth, but the Drillers answered in the bottom of the inning. Estevez led off and reached on the shortstop Ascanio’s error. Gyorko’s single put runners at the corners. With the right side of the infield wide open, Santana slapped a RBI single into right field.
Estevez’s leadoff homer in the seventh capped the scoring. All of Tulsa’s runs came off lefty Evan Kruczynski (2-7), who struck out 10 in 6⅔ innings.
Ryan Moseley, in his first shot at being an opener for Tulsa, retired five of the first six hitters. Edwin Uceta (4-2) followed and pitched 3⅓ innings. He was on a 45-to-50 pitch limit as the parent Los Angeles Dodgers are managing his innings to enable him to be active the rest of the season. Michael Boyle, Yordy Cabrera and Jordan Sheffield shut out the Cardinals over the final four frames.
Gyorko, who played seven innings at first base, went 3-for-5 in his two rehab games with Tulsa after being acquired last week by the Dodgers from St. Louis. He will join Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
“He’s seeing the ball well,” Hennessey said.
