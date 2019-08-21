Extra innings have not been kind to the Tulsa Drillers this season -- except when they have played the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Omar Estevez's 11th-inning sacrifice fly gave the Drillers a 4-3 victory over Amarillo on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field.
"It's two good teams, it's going to be a one-run game and a playoff-type atmosphere," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "We did just enough to come out on top."
The Drillers (70-57 overall, 33-25 second half) remained one game ahead of Arkansas in the Texas League's North Division with 12 remaining.
Tulsa is 2-0 against South-leading Amarillo (66-60, 32-26) in extra innings this season, but 1-9 against the rest of the league.
For the second consecutive night, the Drillers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the sixth inning for a 4-3 victory.
Connor Wong's towering two-run, 370-foot homer in the sixth tied it at 3 as he drove in Cody Thomas, who led off with a single.
Drillers relievers Marshall Kasowski, Michael Boyle, Nolan Long and Yordy Cabrera (3-1) did not allow a hit over the final six shutout innings.
Cabrera picked up a win for the second consecutive night. Amarillo had runners at the corners with one out in the 11th, but Cabrera induced pinch-hitter Ruddy Giron to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.
"Yordy made a real good pitch, a slider, and that double play was huge," Hennessey said.
In the bottom of the 11th, Jordan Procyshen was placed on second base after making the last out in the 10th. Procyshen advanced to third on Drew Avans' bunt -- only the Drillers' ninth sacrifice of the season. That brought up Estevez, whose deep drive to left was caught by Buddy Reed, but Procyshen scored easily as the Drillers picked up their third walk-off win in six home games against Amarillo this season. The losing pitcher was Nick Kuzia (1-2).
"Drew did a great job and then Omar put a good swing on a breaking ball," Hennessey said.
Amarillo opened the scoring in the second as Brad Zunica's two-out single drove in Owen Miller, who led off with a double. Tulsa also scored in the second as Wong led off with a double and later scored on pitcher Leo Crawford's grounder.
The Sod Poodles took a 2-1 lead in the fourth as Hayden Potts led off with a triple that was followed by Kyle Overstreet's single. Potts had a RBI single in the fifth as Amarillo scored an unearned run for a 3-1 before the Drillers rallied again.
"There's no quit in our guys," Hennessey said. "Just a real good ballgame."