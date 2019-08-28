Summary: Buddy Reed led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run off Tulsa’s Marshall Kasowski (4-3) to give the Sod Poodles a 9-8 come-from-behind victory in a Wednesday matinee in Amarillo, Texas. The Drillers had won four in a row.
Notes: Tulsa (5) and Amarillo (4) combined for nine home runs. ... Tulsa had taken an 8-6 lead on homers in the sixth by pitcher Parker Curry with one out (his first career hit) and Jeter Downs’ second of the day with two outs. But Amarillo rallied to tie it in bottom half with back-to-back one-out homers by Brad Zunica and Ruddy Giron. ... Curry couldn’t hold a 5-0 lead and got a no-decision, despite being battered for eight runs (all earned) on nine hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked none. ... The Drillers scored four runs in the third for the 5-0 lead. Avans singled and scored on Downs’ homer. Chris Parmelee, who went 4-for-5, followed with a homer to make it 4-0. With one out, Cody Thomas also went deep.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo
Radio: KTBZ am1430