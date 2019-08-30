Summary: Chad Donato (3-3) held Tulsa to two hits and no runs and struck out eight over five innings of shut-down relief Friday night as the Hooks pulled out a 7-6 Texas League victory over the Drillers in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Drillers struck out a season-high 18 times.
Notes: Connor Wong went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs for Tulsa, including a three-run home run in the first inning. ... Drillers starter Josiah Gray lasted only two-thirds of an inning, as the Hooks tied the game with three runs in the first on two hits and two walks. ... Two errors contributed to the Hooks taking a 4-3 lead in the second. ... The Drillers erupted for three more runs in the third, loading the bases when Jeter Downs doubled, Chris Parmelee walked and Cody Thomas was hit by a pitch. Wong’s single scored two runs and Omar Estevez singled to bring in a third for a 6-4 lead. ... Corpus Christi chipped away, scoring single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings. ... Ryan Moseley (4-1), the fourth of five Tulsa pitchers, took the loss. He gave up two runs on three hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one. ... The Drillers’ magic number to clinch the second-half North Division title is 2.
Up next: 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi
Radio: KTBZ-1430