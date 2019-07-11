Summary: Drew Avans drove in three runs and Logan Bawcom held Northwest Arkansas to one run in 6⅓ innings of relief Thursday night to spark the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-2 victory over the Naturals in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: Drew Avans went 2-for-4 for Tulsa, with an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run double in the eighth. … Cody Thomas hit a solo home run, his 14th homer of the season, in the sixth. … Leadoff man Zach McKinstry was 3-for-5. … Bawcom (1-0) relieved starter Victor Gonzalez with two outs in the second inning. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none. … Brady Singer (2-1), the Kansas City Royals’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft, went seven innings. He gave up eight hits and three runs, struck out seven and walked two. ... To commemorate his April 9 rehab appearance with the Drillers, the club announced that Thursday, Aug. 22, will be Clayton Kershaw Jersey Night at ONEOK Field. The first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium that evening will receive a Drillers gold Kershaw jersey, just like the one he wore in his rehab appearance.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at NW Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430