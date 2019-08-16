Summary: With Blake Perkins starting the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, Jordan George drove a double to center field off Yordy Cabrera to score Perkins with the winning run Friday in Northwest Arkansas’ 3-2 victory over Tulsa in Springdale, Arkansas. It was the Naturals’ third consecutive walk-off victory against the Drillers.
Notes: Tulsa and Arkansas still are tied atop the Texas League North Division second-half standings. ... Connor Wong belted a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at 2. ... Tulsa managed only one hit over seven innings against Naturals left-hander J.C. Cloney. Cloney struck out five and walked none in the no-decision. ... NW Arkansas went ahead 2-0 in the second inning against Drillers starter Leo Crawford. Khalil Lee, Emmanuel Rivera and George opened with singles. Lee scored on George’s hit and Rivera also came home on right fielder Carlos Rincon’s fielding error. ... Crawford allowed five runs, struck out three and walked one in five innings. He was followed to the mound by Marshall Kasowski (a hitless inning), Nolan Long (two hits over two innings) and then Cabrera (1-1) in the 10th. ... Daniel Tillo (1-1) got the win for the Naturals with three innings of relief. He was touched for the blown save by giving up Wong’s tying homer, but in the 10th he got Rincon to line into a double play and struck out the dangerous Cody Thomas.
Up next: 6:05 p.m. Saturday at NW Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo ($2 Tuesday)