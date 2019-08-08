Summary: Tulsa led Northwest Arkansas 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday night in Springdale, Arkansas, when the game was suspended by rain. The game will resume at that spot at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The regularly scheduled game still will start at 7:05.
Notes: Chris Parmalee hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. ... The Drillers tacked on two runs in the fifth after two were out. Jared Walker and Drew Avans singled, then Walker scored on a double steal. Omar Estevez followed with a single to score Avans for the 3-0 lead. ... Estevez is 2-for-3 and is batting .312. ... Tulsa starter Parker Curry allowed three hits, struck out two and walked none in four innings.
Up next: 4:30 p.m. Friday at NW Arkansas (resumption of suspended game); 7:05 (regularly scheduled game)
Radio: KAKC am1300 (4:30 p.m.); KTBZ am1430 (7 p.m.)