Summary: The RoughRiders got a two-run single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the first inning Wednesday and five pitchers made that stand up for a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. It was one of the Drillers’ quickest nine-inning games of the season, at 2:18.
Notes: The Drillers, who have lost three in a row, scored in the fourth inning on Zach McKinstry’s fielder’s choice, which brought home Connor Wong. … Frisco’s two runs were unearned, thanks to fielding errors by second baseman Omar Estevez and right fielder Carlos Rincon. … Tulsa starter Jo Jo Gray (0-2) lasted seven innings, giving up three hits, striking out five and walking two. … Frisco starter Jason Bahr (1-2) allowed the one run on four hits over five innings. Four relievers combined to give up only one more hit. ... Estevez had two hits.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Frisco
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. Northwest Arkansas