Summary: Jeter Downs and Connor Wong hit home runs Tuesday night to help lift the Tulsa Drillers to an 8-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers scored three runs in the top of the third, the last two coming on Jeter’s home run. ... Tulsa scored twice in the fourth and added another run on an RBI single by Wong in the top of the sixth to make it 6-0. ... Amarillo rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it close again, but Tulsa tacked on single runs in the seventh on a single by Chris Parmelee and the eighth on Wong’s solo homer. ... Errol Robinson was 3-for-5 and scored a run for the Drillers. ... Markus Solbach (4-1) got the win for Tulsa. He allowed four runs on nine hits over 5⅔ innings, but all four runs were unearned.
Up next: 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at Amarillo
Broadcast: KAKC am1300