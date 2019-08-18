Summary: Emmanuel Rivera hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 9-8 Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: The Naturals scored two runs in the eighth before Tulsa answered in the next half-inning when Angelo Mora hit a solo home run to tie the game 8-8. ... Five Drillers recorded at least two hits, led by Cody Thomas who homered, tripled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. ... The Drillers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base. ... Tulsa outhit Northwest Arkansas 15-7.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo at ONEOK Field.
Radio: KTBZ am1430