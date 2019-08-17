Summary: Donovan Casey and Omar Estevez each drove in three runs Saturday night to lift the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-3 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale, Arkansas and into first place in the Texas League North Division standings.
Notes: The victory gives the Drillers sole possession of first place in the North Division for the first time this season. The Drillers are 31-24 in the second half, a game ahead of Arkansas, which lost 6-3 to Springfield on Saturday. ... Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Drillers got on the scoreboard. After the first two Tulsa batters were retired, Drew Avens singled and Estevez followed with an RBI double. After a walk and single loaded the bases, Casey emptied them with a three-run double to put the Drillers up 4-1. ... Estevez drove in two more with a double in the seventh and Tulsa would go on to claim the win. ... Markus Solbach improved to 3-0 for Tulsa, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one. ... Stetson Allie (one run on one hit in one inning) and Ryan Moseley (a hitless two innings with four strikeouts) finished for Tulsa.
Up next: 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Northwest Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo, ONEOK Field