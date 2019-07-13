Summary: The Tulsa Drillers spotted the host Northwest Arkansas Naturals a run in the bottom of the first inning Saturday night, then went on to claim a 5-1 victory at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: The Naturals led 1-0 on Emmanuel Rivera’s RBI singles, but Tulsa tied the game in the top of the second on Cody Thomas’ solo home run, his 15th of the season. ... The Drillers took the lead an inning later, as Cristian Santana drove in two runs with a double. ... Carlos Rincon added an RBI double in the sixth, and Jared Walker hit a solo homer (his ninth) in the seventh inning. ... Angelo Mora was 3-for-4 for Tulsa. ... Drillers starter Edwin Uceta (1-2) picked up his first victory, striking out nine, walking one and allowing one run on five hits over six innings.
Up next: 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Northwest Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Frisco at ONEOK Field