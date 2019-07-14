Summary: Drew Avans had three hits and three RBIs as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-2 on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: Up 2-0 in the second, Tulsa extended its lead when Cristian Santana hit a two-run double. ... Parker Curry (2-4) got the win in relief, coming on in the second inning and throwing five innings. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out four. ... Avans also stole a base and scored a run. Every Drillers player recorded a hit, with six players getting at least two.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Frisco at ONEOK Field
Radio: KTBZ am1430
-- From staff reports