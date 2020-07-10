Summary: Josh Elvir drove in four runs Friday night to power the Victoria Generals to a 15-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers in a Texas Collegiate League game in Victoria, Texas. The five Drillers pitchers didn't help Tulsa's cause by issuing 14 walks.
Notes: Elvir put the Generals up 4-0 in the first inning with a two-out bases-loaded triple off Tulsa starter Adam Tulloch. Elvir hit another triple, driving in one run, in Victoria's two-run third inning. ... Reese Johnson also had a two-out bases-loaded triple, during the Generals' five-run fourth inning that broke the game open 11-3. ... Cade Cabbiness went 2-for-5 and was the only Driller with more than one hit. He led off the second inning with his second home run of the season.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Victoria
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
DRILLERS VS. GENERALS
Tulsa 111 000 x000 — 3 8 0
Victoria 402 501 03x — 15 11 2
Tulloch, Torres (2), Festa (3), McCullough (4), Vernon (7) and Hickey; Valca, Becerril (4), Aspholm (8) and Bonuz. W: Valca (1-0). L: Tulloch (0-1). HR: Tulsa, Cabbiness (2); Victoria, Grizzafi (2). T: 2:38. A: NA.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa 6 3 .667 --
Amarillo SD 6 3 .750 --
Amarillo SS 3 3 500 1½
Texarkana 2 7 .227 4
Frisco 1 7 .125 4½
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 4 2 .667 -—
Round Rock 6 3 .667 —
San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½
Acadiana 3 5 .375 2½
Victoria 3 6 .333 3
Friday
Tulsa at Victoria
Acadiana at Brazos Valley
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs
Amarillo SS at Texarkana
Round Rock at San Antonio
Saturday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Texarkana, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.