Summary: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (two-run shot in the fifth) and Eliezer Alvarez (solo homer in the sixth) hit home runs off Parker Curry — a starter who relieved closer Logan Salow with two outs in the second inning — to power the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Notes: Curry (3-5) allowed all five runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked one in 5⅓ innings. ... Zach McKinstry had two of Tulsa’s five hits and also walked twice. ... The Drillers scored their run in the sixth inning on Christian Santana’s fielder’s choice. ... Tulsa has lost four of its past five games.
Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday at Midland
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Northwest Arkansas