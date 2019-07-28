Summary: Midland scored three times in the first inning and held on to turn back Tulsa 4-1 Sunday afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Errol Robinson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Avans. ... Tulsa outhit Midland 9-6. Drillers batters were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position as Tulsa left 10 men on base. ... Midland right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (5-5) allowed one run on nine hits over seven innings. Tulsa’s Justin De Fratus (6-7) took the loss after allowing three runs and four hits over six innings.
Up next: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Midland
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against Northwest Arkansas.