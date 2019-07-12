Summary: The Tulsa Drillers put up a fight in the top of the ninth inning Friday night, only to fall 3-1 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.
Notes: The Drillers were shut out until the ninth inning when they pushed across one run. Cody Thomas walked to lead off, Carlos Rincon popped out to second base and Drew Avans struck out swinging. Pinch-hitter Angela Mora singled to left field to score Thomas and give the Drillers some hope. Jared Walker followed with another single, but Zach McKinstry struck out swinging to end the game. ... Justin De Fratus (5-5) pitched eight innings for Tulsa, giving up the three runs on 10 hits, striking out four and walking none. ... De Fratus ran into trouble in the first inning, when NW Arkansas scored two runs. Khalil Lee singled home Nick Heath, who led off with a triple, and Emmanuel Rivera eventually plated Lee with a single. ... NW Arkansas added a run in the eighth when Meibrys Viloria doubled with one out and scored on Kort Peterson’s two-out single. ... Naturals starter Gerson Garabito (5-6) was stellar through seven shutout innings, allowing six hits, striking out four and walking one. ... Bryan Brickhouse went 1⅔ innings and was charged with the Tulsa run. Tyler Zuber finished off McKinstry and the Drillers to notch his fourth save of the season. ... Tulsa was outhit 10-9. Rincon and Avans each went 2-for-4.
Up next: 6:05 p.m. Saturday at NW Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430