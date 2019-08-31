Summary: Carlos Rincon's two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning late Saturday night lifted the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Notes: The win lowered Tulsa's magic number to 1 (one win or one Arkansas loss) to clinch the Texas League's North Division second-half title. The teams will meet next week in the Texas League playoffs. ... Tulsa led 4-2 going into the bottom of the eighth inning when Corpus Christi's Stephen Wrenn tied the game with a two-run home run. ... The score remained tied into extra innings. ... Tulsa's Omar Estevez started the top of the 10th on second base, per minor league baseball rules. Rincon then hit his ninth homer of the season, off the Hooks' Carlos Sanabria (4-3). ... Shea Spitzbarth (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to get the win, and Nolan Long got the final two outs for his sixth save. ... Connor Wong was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Tulsa, including his ninth home run.
Up next: 2:15 p.m. Sunday at Corpus Christi
Broadcast: KTBZ-1430