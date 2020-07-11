Tulsa Drillers vs Amarillo Sod Sqaud

Tulsa Drillers second baseman Cam Chick highfives Aidan Nagle after scoring a run during the Texas Collegiate League game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Summary: Four Victoria Generals pitchers combined on a seven-hit shutout Saturday night in a 2-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers in Victoria, Texas.

Notes: Generals starter Dylan Turner (2-0) pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits. AJ Irvin followed with a scoreless fifth inning, Deryk Serbantez struck out five in three scoreless frames and Zach Smith got the final three outs for his second save. ... The Generals pushed a run across in the second inning and Payton Robertson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the home team up 2-0. ... Clay Owens was 2-for-3 for the Drillers, and five other Tulsa players had one hit each.

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Victoria

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field

GENERALS 2, DRILLERS 0

Drillers 000 000 000 — 0 7 0

Generals 010 010 00x — 2 6 1

Beller, Scroggins (3), Osmond (5) and Owens; Turner, Irvin (5), Serbantez (6), Smith (9) and Folse. W: Turner. L: Beller. HR: Victoria, Robertson (1). T: 1:37. A: NA

Texas Collegiate League

North

W;L;Pct.;GB

Tulsa;6;4;.600;--

Amarillo SD;6;4;.600;--

Amarillo SS;3;2;571;½

Texarkana;2;8;.200;4

Frisco;2;8;.200;4

South

W;L;Pct.;GB

Brazos Valley;5;2;;714;-—

Round Rock;6;4;.600;½

San Antonio;5;4;.556;1

Acadiana;4;6;.400;2½

Victoria;3;6;.333;3

Saturday

Amarillo Sod Squad 14, Texarkana 8

Victoria 2, Tulsa 0

Brazos Valley 6, Acadiana 2

Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs, late

Round Rock at San Antonio, late

Sunday

Amarillo Sod Squad at Texarkana, 1 p.m.

Round Rock at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Arcadia at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

