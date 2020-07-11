Summary: Four Victoria Generals pitchers combined on a seven-hit shutout Saturday night in a 2-0 win over the Tulsa Drillers in Victoria, Texas.
Notes: Generals starter Dylan Turner (2-0) pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits. AJ Irvin followed with a scoreless fifth inning, Deryk Serbantez struck out five in three scoreless frames and Zach Smith got the final three outs for his second save. ... The Generals pushed a run across in the second inning and Payton Robertson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to put the home team up 2-0. ... Clay Owens was 2-for-3 for the Drillers, and five other Tulsa players had one hit each.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Victoria
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs at ONEOK Field
GENERALS 2, DRILLERS 0
Drillers 000 000 000 — 0 7 0
Generals 010 010 00x — 2 6 1
Beller, Scroggins (3), Osmond (5) and Owens; Turner, Irvin (5), Serbantez (6), Smith (9) and Folse. W: Turner. L: Beller. HR: Victoria, Robertson (1). T: 1:37. A: NA
Texas Collegiate League
North
W;L;Pct.;GB
Tulsa;6;4;.600;--
Amarillo SD;6;4;.600;--
Amarillo SS;3;2;571;½
Texarkana;2;8;.200;4
Frisco;2;8;.200;4
South
W;L;Pct.;GB
Brazos Valley;5;2;;714;-—
Round Rock;6;4;.600;½
San Antonio;5;4;.556;1
Acadiana;4;6;.400;2½
Victoria;3;6;.333;3
Saturday
Amarillo Sod Squad 14, Texarkana 8
Victoria 2, Tulsa 0
Brazos Valley 6, Acadiana 2
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs, late
Round Rock at San Antonio, late
Sunday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Texarkana, 1 p.m.
Round Rock at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Arcadia at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.