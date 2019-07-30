Summary: Midland erased a 4-0 deficit en route to a 5-4, 10-inning win against Tulsa on Tuesday night in the series finale at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
Notes: Midland’s Tyler Ramirez drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly off Logan Salow (0-1), the fifth Drillers pitcher, in the bottom of the 10th. The RockHounds scored four times in the eighth inning to tie the game. ... Edwin Uceta started the game for the Drillers, allowing one hit, striking out four and walking four in four innings. ... Tulsa’s Drew Avans threw out what would have been the winning run at home plate with one out in the ninth to extend the game. ... Avans, Zach McKinstry, Cristian Santana, Cody Thomas and Connor Wong all had two hits for the Drillers, who outhit the RockHounds 11-7.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Thursday vs. Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field.
Radio: KTBZ am1430.