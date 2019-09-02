Summary: Jordan Procyshen’s leadoff home run in the top of the seventh inning helped lift the Tulsa Drillers to a 4-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Monday afternoon at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Notes: Monday was the final day of the Texas League regular season, but not the end of the season for the Drillers. Tulsa, the TL’s second-half North Division champion, will face first-half champ Arkansas in a best-of-five series beginning at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in Little Rock. Game 2 is at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Little Rock, followed by Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Friday at ONEOK Field. Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) would also be played at ONEOK, at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and at a time to be determined for Sunday. ... In Monday’s game, Edwin Uceta (7-2) pitched four scoreless innings of relief to get the win. ... He allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. ... Procyshen was 2-for-3 and scored two runs. His home run was his second of the season. Drew Avans was 3-for-4 and scored a run.
Up next: 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Arkansas
Broadcast: KTBZ-1430