Summary: One night after hitting five home runs, the Tulsa Drillers belted seven Thursday in a 14-9 victory against the Sod Poodles in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: Cody Thomas (who has a Texas League-leading 23) and Chris Parmelee each smashed two homers for Tulsa. Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon and Jeter Downs also went deep. ... Tulsa scored five runs in the top of the ninth and needed the cushion because Amarillo answered with four off Logan Salow in the bottom of the inning. ... Pamelee had six RBIs. ... Outfielder Drew Avans (1-0), the second of six Tulsa pitchers, got the win. ... Starter Luis Vasquez allowed three hits and no runs over three innings, struck out five and walked one.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi
Radio: KAKC-1300