Summary: Rob Zastryzny and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout of Midland on Saturday night, pitching the Tulsa Drillers to a 9-0 victory against the RockHounds at Security Bank Ballpark.
Notes: Zastryzny held Midland to three hits over seven innings. The left-hander struck out nine and walked two in lowering his ERA to 0.96. ... Michael Boyle gave up one hit and one walk in the eighth inning and Ryan Moseley allowed one hit in the ninth. ... The Drillers broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning, chipping away with two walks, a steal, a three-run double by Omar Estevez and RBI singles by Cody Thomas, Errol Robinson and Zach McKinstry. ... McKinstry also had an RBI single in the first inning, when Tulsa scored two runs. The other came across on Angelo Mora’s fielder’s choice. ... The RockHounds walked the bases loaded in the sixth, when Tulsa scored its final run on McKinstry’s fielder’s choice. ... McKinstry and Estevez each collected two of the Drillers’ nine hits. Estevez also walked twice. ... Midland starter Matt Milburn (5-8) was touched for seven runs (all earned) on six hits in 3⅔ innings.
Up next: 2 p.m. Sunday at Midland
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against Northwest Arkansas