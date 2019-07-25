Summary: Four Tulsa pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Drillers downed the Frisco RoughRiders 2-1 Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.
Notes: Edwin Uceta picked up the win and improved to 3-2. He threw five innings, striking out four and walking two. Nolan Long threw 1 1/3 innings of relief to pick up his third save. ... Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on Drew Avans’ two-out double, which scored Omar Estevez, who led off the inning with a walk. ... Omar Estevez drove in the game-winning run with a two-out double in the sixth, which scored Cristian Santana, who reached on a single. ... Frisco used two walks and a single to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth, but Long came on with two outs and induced a fly ball for the inning’s final out. ... Estevez, Santana and Avans all had two hits for the Drillers.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Frisco
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Parker Curry (3-4, 2.96 ERA); Frisco, RHP Tyler Phillips (3-7, 6.36 ERA).
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. Northwest Arkansas