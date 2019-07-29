Summary: Josiah Gray pitched five scoreless innings and Jared Walker homered twice as Tulsa blitzed Midland 8-2 Monday night at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.
Notes: Gray struck out four and allowed four hits in while picking up his first win for the Drillers and improving to 1-2. ... Walker finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. ... Cristian Santana and Zach McKinstry both had two hits for the Drillers. ... Logan Landon also homered for Tulsa.
Up next: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Midland.
Radio: KTBZ am1430
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Thursday against Northwest Arkansas.