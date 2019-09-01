Summary: Tulsa’s Markus Solbach pitched into the eighth inning to lead the Drillers to a 4-0 win and the Texas League North Division second-half title Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Notes: Solbach threw 7 ⅔ innings, striking out nine while allowing just four hits, improving to 5-1. ... Michael Boyle threw a perfect 1 ⅓ innings to close out the win. ... Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the seventh on a solo home run by Carlos Rincon. ... The Drillers added three runs an inning later on a three-run homer by Donovan Casey. ... Three of Tulsa’s five hits were extra-base hits.
Up next: 2:15 p.m. Monday at Corpus Christi.
Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Arkansas, Game 3 of Texas League North Division Playoffs.
Broadcast: KTBZ-1430