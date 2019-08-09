Summary: Ryan Moseley and Nolan Long finished off the pitching gem that Parker Curry began Thursday, as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Northwest Arkansas 3-1 Friday in Springdale, Arkansas, in a game that was suspended in the fifth inning the night before. The Naturals rallied in the seventh to win the second game 4-3.
Game 1: Curry allowed three hits and no runs in four innings Thursday. Moseley (3-0) went 2⅔ innings Friday and gave up one run on zero hits, walked two and struck out two. The Naturals scored in the seventh on a walk, two groundouts and a passed ball. ... Long nailed down his fifth save, giving up one hit, striking out two and walking none over the final 2⅓ innings. ... Omar Estevez went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Chris Parmalee hit a home run.
Game 2: Nate Esposito’s bases-loaded single in the seventh off Jordan Sheffield (2-2) scored the winning run for the Naturals. ... Tulsa scored three in the fifth off Brady Singer on a single, double, triple, walk, fielder’s choice and wild pitch.
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at NW Arkansas
Radio: KTBZ am1430