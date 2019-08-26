Drillers win at Amarillo, clinch spot in playoffs
Summary: The Tulsa Drillers clinched a Texas League playoff berth on Monday night with a 9-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Amarillo, Texas.
Notes: The Drillers’ magic number to claim a playoff spot entering Monday was one, meaning either a Tulsa win or Springfield Cardinals loss would clinch the spot for the Drillers. Both happened, as Springfield lost 10-7 in 10 innings to Frisco. ... The Drillers scored three runs in the second inning, on RBI singles by Drew Avans and Omar Estevez, and the third run scoring on a wild pitch. ... Still up 3-1 after five inning, Tulsa tacked on four runs in the sixth, with Jared Walker’s three-run home run the big blast. ... Connor Wong added a solo homer in the seventh, and Estevez had another RBI single in the eighth. ... Six Tulsa pitchers combined to allow two runs, with Leo Crawford getting the win, allowing one run over three innings of relief. ... The Drillers are still in contention to win the North Division’s second half. Their magic number is six (Tulsa wins or Arkansas losses).
Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Amarillo
Broadcast: KTBZ am1430